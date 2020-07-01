1214 E BROOKWOOD Court

Amenities

Better than New, energy efficient home in gated enclave of ''Rosewood Village'' in the Ahwatukee Foothills. 3 Beds + loft | 2.5 Baths | 2 car garage | Community pool | Mountain views. Wonderful Kitchen Features, large island with Granite Counters, sparkling tile backsplash and Stainless Steel appliances. Wood flooring, opens up the bright space in living area.Upstairs also features convenient office/loft space.Large master bedroom boasts separate shower/tub, double sinks, and walk-in closet. Upstairs laundry with ample cabinet space as well. The backyard features a covered patio and side yard space, perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Close to 202, I-10, Kyrene elementary district, Desert foothills Park and shopping areas. A must see!!!