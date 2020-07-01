All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1214 E BROOKWOOD Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1214 E BROOKWOOD Court
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:25 AM

1214 E BROOKWOOD Court

1214 East Brookwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1214 East Brookwood Court, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Better than New, energy efficient home in gated enclave of ''Rosewood Village'' in the Ahwatukee Foothills. 3 Beds + loft | 2.5 Baths | 2 car garage | Community pool | Mountain views. Wonderful Kitchen Features, large island with Granite Counters, sparkling tile backsplash and Stainless Steel appliances. Wood flooring, opens up the bright space in living area.Upstairs also features convenient office/loft space.Large master bedroom boasts separate shower/tub, double sinks, and walk-in closet. Upstairs laundry with ample cabinet space as well. The backyard features a covered patio and side yard space, perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Close to 202, I-10, Kyrene elementary district, Desert foothills Park and shopping areas. A must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 E BROOKWOOD Court have any available units?
1214 E BROOKWOOD Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 E BROOKWOOD Court have?
Some of 1214 E BROOKWOOD Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 E BROOKWOOD Court currently offering any rent specials?
1214 E BROOKWOOD Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 E BROOKWOOD Court pet-friendly?
No, 1214 E BROOKWOOD Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1214 E BROOKWOOD Court offer parking?
Yes, 1214 E BROOKWOOD Court offers parking.
Does 1214 E BROOKWOOD Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 E BROOKWOOD Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 E BROOKWOOD Court have a pool?
Yes, 1214 E BROOKWOOD Court has a pool.
Does 1214 E BROOKWOOD Court have accessible units?
No, 1214 E BROOKWOOD Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 E BROOKWOOD Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 E BROOKWOOD Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College