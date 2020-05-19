11635 N 31ST Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Refurbished home! Three bedroom, 2 bath home on quiet street. Secure pool with fence. Easy access to I-17 from Cactus or Peoria. Neutral colors. Living room with gorgeous fireplace (decorative only, not operational). Family room is open to the kitchen. Kitchen has new granite counter tops, new cabinets and ceramic tile floor. Refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer are included, however tenant is responsible for maintenance of the washer and dryer. Beautiful low maintenance landscaping is on automatic irrigation system with a timer. Pool service included. ***$200.00 of the security deposit is a non refundable administration fee.***