Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11635 N 31ST Drive

11635 North 31st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11635 North 31st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Westown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Refurbished home! Three bedroom, 2 bath home on quiet street. Secure pool with fence. Easy access to I-17 from Cactus or Peoria. Neutral colors. Living room with gorgeous fireplace (decorative only, not operational). Family room is open to the kitchen. Kitchen has new granite counter tops, new cabinets and ceramic tile floor. Refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer are included, however tenant is responsible for maintenance of the washer and dryer. Beautiful low maintenance landscaping is on automatic irrigation system with a timer. Pool service included. ***$200.00 of the security deposit is a non refundable administration fee.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11635 N 31ST Drive have any available units?
11635 N 31ST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11635 N 31ST Drive have?
Some of 11635 N 31ST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11635 N 31ST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11635 N 31ST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11635 N 31ST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11635 N 31ST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11635 N 31ST Drive offer parking?
No, 11635 N 31ST Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11635 N 31ST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11635 N 31ST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11635 N 31ST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11635 N 31ST Drive has a pool.
Does 11635 N 31ST Drive have accessible units?
No, 11635 N 31ST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11635 N 31ST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11635 N 31ST Drive has units with dishwashers.
