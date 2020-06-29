1056 East Fairmount Avenue - 12

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Brand new modern remodel inside and out. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom. Conveniently located on 7th Street and Indian School, it is just minutes from SR 51 and downtown Phoenix. Completely stand-alone house with fenced backyard and parking on a multi-unit lot.



Features:

Quartz countertop with top-of-the-line appliances

Spacious open concept living/dinning/kitchen space

Large kitchen island for entertaining

Ample natural light through large picture window and patio doors

Large second bathroom

Walk-in master closet

Separate entrance to the master suite

Energy-efficient ductless AC units

LED build-in lighting throughout the house

Backyard with covered patio

Washer and dryer with enclosed laundry/storage room.



**SPECIAL** $50 off Monthly rent for lease 18 months or longer. Rental price reflects the discount.