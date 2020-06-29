1056 East Fairmount Avenue - 12

Amenities
Brand new modern remodel inside and out. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom. Conveniently located on 7th Street and Indian School, it is just minutes from SR 51 and downtown Phoenix. Completely stand-alone house with fenced backyard and parking on a multi-unit lot.
Features:
Quartz countertop with top-of-the-line appliances
Spacious open concept living/dinning/kitchen space
Large kitchen island for entertaining
Ample natural light through large picture window and patio doors
Large second bathroom
Walk-in master closet
Separate entrance to the master suite
Energy-efficient ductless AC units
LED build-in lighting throughout the house
Backyard with covered patio
Washer and dryer with enclosed laundry/storage room.
**SPECIAL** $50 off Monthly rent for lease 18 months or longer. Rental price reflects the discount.