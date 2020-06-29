All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 9 2020

1056 East Fairmount Avenue - 12

1056 East Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1056 East Fairmount Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Brand new modern remodel inside and out. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom. Conveniently located on 7th Street and Indian School, it is just minutes from SR 51 and downtown Phoenix. Completely stand-alone house with fenced backyard and parking on a multi-unit lot.

Features:
Quartz countertop with top-of-the-line appliances
Spacious open concept living/dinning/kitchen space
Large kitchen island for entertaining
Ample natural light through large picture window and patio doors
Large second bathroom
Walk-in master closet
Separate entrance to the master suite
Energy-efficient ductless AC units
LED build-in lighting throughout the house
Backyard with covered patio
Washer and dryer with enclosed laundry/storage room.

**SPECIAL** $50 off Monthly rent for lease 18 months or longer. Rental price reflects the discount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1056 East Fairmount Avenue - 12 have any available units?
1056 East Fairmount Avenue - 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1056 East Fairmount Avenue - 12 have?
Some of 1056 East Fairmount Avenue - 12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1056 East Fairmount Avenue - 12 currently offering any rent specials?
1056 East Fairmount Avenue - 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1056 East Fairmount Avenue - 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1056 East Fairmount Avenue - 12 is pet friendly.
Does 1056 East Fairmount Avenue - 12 offer parking?
Yes, 1056 East Fairmount Avenue - 12 offers parking.
Does 1056 East Fairmount Avenue - 12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1056 East Fairmount Avenue - 12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1056 East Fairmount Avenue - 12 have a pool?
No, 1056 East Fairmount Avenue - 12 does not have a pool.
Does 1056 East Fairmount Avenue - 12 have accessible units?
No, 1056 East Fairmount Avenue - 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 1056 East Fairmount Avenue - 12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1056 East Fairmount Avenue - 12 has units with dishwashers.
