All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 10111 West Wier Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10111 West Wier Avenue
Last updated October 21 2019 at 6:07 PM

10111 West Wier Avenue

10111 West Wier Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10111 West Wier Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Farmington Glen

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*MOVE-IN SPECIAL - 1/2 Off 1st Full Months Rent*

Wonderful 3 bedroom in Tolleson available for rent! Open floor plan with carpet and tile throughout. Neutral paint color. Nice size bedrooms. Kitchen features large island and includes stainless steel appliances. Private backyard and 2-car garage. Your dog is welcome too w/ owner approval !

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10111 West Wier Avenue have any available units?
10111 West Wier Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10111 West Wier Avenue have?
Some of 10111 West Wier Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10111 West Wier Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10111 West Wier Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10111 West Wier Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10111 West Wier Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10111 West Wier Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10111 West Wier Avenue offers parking.
Does 10111 West Wier Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10111 West Wier Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10111 West Wier Avenue have a pool?
No, 10111 West Wier Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10111 West Wier Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10111 West Wier Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10111 West Wier Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10111 West Wier Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College