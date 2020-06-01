10111 West Wier Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85353 Farmington Glen
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*MOVE-IN SPECIAL - 1/2 Off 1st Full Months Rent*
Wonderful 3 bedroom in Tolleson available for rent! Open floor plan with carpet and tile throughout. Neutral paint color. Nice size bedrooms. Kitchen features large island and includes stainless steel appliances. Private backyard and 2-car garage. Your dog is welcome too w/ owner approval !
Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10111 West Wier Avenue have any available units?
10111 West Wier Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10111 West Wier Avenue have?
Some of 10111 West Wier Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10111 West Wier Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10111 West Wier Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10111 West Wier Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10111 West Wier Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10111 West Wier Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10111 West Wier Avenue offers parking.
Does 10111 West Wier Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10111 West Wier Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10111 West Wier Avenue have a pool?
No, 10111 West Wier Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10111 West Wier Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10111 West Wier Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10111 West Wier Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10111 West Wier Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.