10111 West Wier Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*MOVE-IN SPECIAL - 1/2 Off 1st Full Months Rent*



Wonderful 3 bedroom in Tolleson available for rent! Open floor plan with carpet and tile throughout. Neutral paint color. Nice size bedrooms. Kitchen features large island and includes stainless steel appliances. Private backyard and 2-car garage. Your dog is welcome too w/ owner approval !



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.