9855 W SALTER Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

DESIRABLE NORTH PEORIA SUBDIVISION OF CAMINO A LAGO. 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH UPGRADES INCLUDING ALL APPLIANCES, NEUTRAL 18'' TILE IN ALL LIVING SPACE,CEILING FANS, WINDOW COVERINGS, LANDSCAPING & MORE. FORMAL LIVING & DINING ROOM. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, UPGRADED CABINETS & APPLIANCES INCLUDING SIDE-BY-SIDE REFRIGERATOR. HUGE WALK-IN PANTRY & SEPARATE LAUNDRY RM. LARGE FAMILY ROOM EXITS ONTO COVERED PATIO WITH ROOM FOR BBQ & PATIO FURNITURE. MASTER SUITE IN BACK OF HOUSE HAS WALK-IN CLOSET W/SHELVING. FULL MASTER BATH & DOUBLE SINKS. 3 GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS. EASY CARE DESERT LANDSCAPING FRONT & BACK. THERE IS A ONE TIME $100. ADMINISTRATIVE FEE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING & $200. NONREFUNDABLE CLEANING DEPOSIT. OWNERS MUST APPROVE ANY PET. NEAR SCHOOLS, PARKS & SHOPPING! MUST SEE