Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

9855 W MELINDA Lane

9855 West Melinda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9855 West Melinda Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Camino Lago South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Oh the upgrades in this beautiful home. 3 bedrooms plus a den with gorgeous barn doors and amazing remodeled kitchen and bathrooms are just the beginning. The kitchen features a beautiful hand selected granite slab counter tops and pull out shelves in the lower cabinets & pantry for ease of use. The master bathroom remodel raised the counter height and created a walk in shower like none other...all topped off with more of the gorgeous granite used in the kitchen. The backyard covered paver patio is surrounded by mature landscape for a quite retreat that feels like anything but the desert. Garage is equipped with custom built in cabinetry and a work bench and epoxy floors that are easily cleaned. Not a detail was missed, and pride of ownership shines it is truly one of a kind!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9855 W MELINDA Lane have any available units?
9855 W MELINDA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9855 W MELINDA Lane have?
Some of 9855 W MELINDA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9855 W MELINDA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9855 W MELINDA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9855 W MELINDA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9855 W MELINDA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9855 W MELINDA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9855 W MELINDA Lane offers parking.
Does 9855 W MELINDA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9855 W MELINDA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9855 W MELINDA Lane have a pool?
No, 9855 W MELINDA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9855 W MELINDA Lane have accessible units?
No, 9855 W MELINDA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9855 W MELINDA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9855 W MELINDA Lane has units with dishwashers.
