9855 W MELINDA Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Oh the upgrades in this beautiful home. 3 bedrooms plus a den with gorgeous barn doors and amazing remodeled kitchen and bathrooms are just the beginning. The kitchen features a beautiful hand selected granite slab counter tops and pull out shelves in the lower cabinets & pantry for ease of use. The master bathroom remodel raised the counter height and created a walk in shower like none other...all topped off with more of the gorgeous granite used in the kitchen. The backyard covered paver patio is surrounded by mature landscape for a quite retreat that feels like anything but the desert. Garage is equipped with custom built in cabinetry and a work bench and epoxy floors that are easily cleaned. Not a detail was missed, and pride of ownership shines it is truly one of a kind!