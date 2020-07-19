9802 W Las Palmaritas Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

No Application Fees! Large open floor plan 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single level Peoria home. This home features large living room and separate family room, 10' ceilings throughout, ceiling fans in each room and upgraded window blinds. Neutral two-tone paint, tile in high traffic areas and carpeting in bedrooms. Open kitchen includes breakfast bar, pantry, upgraded gas range, stove top microwave, dishwasher and upgraded cabinets. Master suite features large walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Huge backyard covered patio with grass area. Three car garage offers extra storage. Easy Access to the 101 Loop freeway, schools and shopping.