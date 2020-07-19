All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 9802 W Las Palmaritas Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
9802 W Las Palmaritas Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9802 W Las Palmaritas Drive

9802 West Las Palmaritas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9802 West Las Palmaritas Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
No Application Fees! Large open floor plan 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single level Peoria home. This home features large living room and separate family room, 10' ceilings throughout, ceiling fans in each room and upgraded window blinds. Neutral two-tone paint, tile in high traffic areas and carpeting in bedrooms. Open kitchen includes breakfast bar, pantry, upgraded gas range, stove top microwave, dishwasher and upgraded cabinets. Master suite features large walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Huge backyard covered patio with grass area. Three car garage offers extra storage. Easy Access to the 101 Loop freeway, schools and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9802 W Las Palmaritas Drive have any available units?
9802 W Las Palmaritas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9802 W Las Palmaritas Drive have?
Some of 9802 W Las Palmaritas Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9802 W Las Palmaritas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9802 W Las Palmaritas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9802 W Las Palmaritas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9802 W Las Palmaritas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9802 W Las Palmaritas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9802 W Las Palmaritas Drive offers parking.
Does 9802 W Las Palmaritas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9802 W Las Palmaritas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9802 W Las Palmaritas Drive have a pool?
No, 9802 W Las Palmaritas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9802 W Las Palmaritas Drive have accessible units?
No, 9802 W Las Palmaritas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9802 W Las Palmaritas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9802 W Las Palmaritas Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College