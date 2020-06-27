All apartments in Peoria
9760 W KIMBERLY Way
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:09 AM

9760 W KIMBERLY Way

9760 West Kimberly Way · No Longer Available
Location

9760 West Kimberly Way, Peoria, AZ 85382
Westbrook Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful and spacious home in Westbrook Village! Great home for entertaining. Enjoy morning coffee in front patio or the enclosed back patio. All appliances included. Spacious kitchen with lots of counter space. Master bath has walk in closet, double vanity sinks, separate garden tub and separate shower. Evening entertaining for BBQS is ideal. Updated faux wood look tile, ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Close to shopping, freeway access, entertainment and dining. Tenant responsible for any golf or recreation center fees. Age restricted community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9760 W KIMBERLY Way have any available units?
9760 W KIMBERLY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9760 W KIMBERLY Way have?
Some of 9760 W KIMBERLY Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9760 W KIMBERLY Way currently offering any rent specials?
9760 W KIMBERLY Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9760 W KIMBERLY Way pet-friendly?
No, 9760 W KIMBERLY Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9760 W KIMBERLY Way offer parking?
Yes, 9760 W KIMBERLY Way offers parking.
Does 9760 W KIMBERLY Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9760 W KIMBERLY Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9760 W KIMBERLY Way have a pool?
No, 9760 W KIMBERLY Way does not have a pool.
Does 9760 W KIMBERLY Way have accessible units?
No, 9760 W KIMBERLY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9760 W KIMBERLY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9760 W KIMBERLY Way has units with dishwashers.

