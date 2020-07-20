9710 W RUNION Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Located in the Parkridge community. Acclaimed school district of Peoria Unified Schools. Near Lake Pleasant Pkwy & Deer Valley, just N of Beardsley, all good transportation arteries. Single Level ,spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath,1667sq. foot home. Home features open floor plan with vaulted ceiling living room and separate family room with a nice brick fireplace . Kitchen features a center island with breakfast bar and stainless steel and black upgraded appliances. Large Master suite with full master bath, double sinks, separate tub and shower, spacious walk-in closet and a separate exit to the covered patio in the backyard. .Lots of tile in all the right places. All 3 bedrooms have ceiling fans with light fixtures. Nicely landscaped easy to maintain backyard with extended cement pad .