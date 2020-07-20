All apartments in Peoria
9710 W RUNION Drive
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

9710 W RUNION Drive

9710 West Runion Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9710 West Runion Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Parkridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Located in the Parkridge community. Acclaimed school district of Peoria Unified Schools. Near Lake Pleasant Pkwy & Deer Valley, just N of Beardsley, all good transportation arteries. Single Level ,spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath,1667sq. foot home. Home features open floor plan with vaulted ceiling living room and separate family room with a nice brick fireplace . Kitchen features a center island with breakfast bar and stainless steel and black upgraded appliances. Large Master suite with full master bath, double sinks, separate tub and shower, spacious walk-in closet and a separate exit to the covered patio in the backyard. .Lots of tile in all the right places. All 3 bedrooms have ceiling fans with light fixtures. Nicely landscaped easy to maintain backyard with extended cement pad .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9710 W RUNION Drive have any available units?
9710 W RUNION Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9710 W RUNION Drive have?
Some of 9710 W RUNION Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9710 W RUNION Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9710 W RUNION Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9710 W RUNION Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9710 W RUNION Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9710 W RUNION Drive offer parking?
No, 9710 W RUNION Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9710 W RUNION Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9710 W RUNION Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9710 W RUNION Drive have a pool?
No, 9710 W RUNION Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9710 W RUNION Drive have accessible units?
No, 9710 W RUNION Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9710 W RUNION Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9710 W RUNION Drive has units with dishwashers.
