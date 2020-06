9641 W Pinnacle Vista Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly fireplace range oven

AVAILABLE NOW!!! - GORGEOUS 5BED/3.5BATH HOME! THIS HOME FEATURES PLANTATION SHUTTERS, TILED FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM! GOURMET KITCHEN COMPLETE W/ JENN-AIR APPLIANCES- GAS STOVE BURNERS & DOUBLE OVENS! CUSTOM CHERRY CABINETS W/ WINE RACK, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & KITCHEN ISLAND! HUGE FAMILY ROOM W/ DECKED OUT BAR! BONUS ROOM & MASTER HAVE HUGE WALK-OUT BALCONY OVERLOOKING BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEWS. MASTER SUITE HAS HIS & HERS CLOSETS, TILED 2-WAY FIREPLACE OPEN TO MASTER BATH & MORE! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE2733649)