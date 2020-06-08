All apartments in Peoria
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:20 PM

9618 W SIERRA PINTA Drive

9618 West Sierra Pinta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9618 West Sierra Pinta Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Westbrook Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Large 2 bedroom,2 bathroom detached home in beautiful Westbrook village adult community for the young at heart! Two club houses and pools and tons of activities going on. in this golf course community! Home has new flooring recently and is in move in ready shape! Citrus trees in the back on a low maintenance lot. High ceilings and nice and bright with plantation shutters on most windows. Refrigerator is only a year old! A washer and dryer and soft water system is supplied for your convenience but wont be replaced if they happen to stop. Double garage with opener. Fireplace for that one cold night a year we might have! Ceiling fans, covered patio. One occupant must be over 45 years old and no occupants under 19 years old to live in Westbrook, One small pet will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9618 W SIERRA PINTA Drive have any available units?
9618 W SIERRA PINTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9618 W SIERRA PINTA Drive have?
Some of 9618 W SIERRA PINTA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9618 W SIERRA PINTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9618 W SIERRA PINTA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9618 W SIERRA PINTA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9618 W SIERRA PINTA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9618 W SIERRA PINTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9618 W SIERRA PINTA Drive does offer parking.
Does 9618 W SIERRA PINTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9618 W SIERRA PINTA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9618 W SIERRA PINTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9618 W SIERRA PINTA Drive has a pool.
Does 9618 W SIERRA PINTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 9618 W SIERRA PINTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9618 W SIERRA PINTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9618 W SIERRA PINTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
