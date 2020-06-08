9618 W SIERRA PINTA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

Large 2 bedroom,2 bathroom detached home in beautiful Westbrook village adult community for the young at heart! Two club houses and pools and tons of activities going on. in this golf course community! Home has new flooring recently and is in move in ready shape! Citrus trees in the back on a low maintenance lot. High ceilings and nice and bright with plantation shutters on most windows. Refrigerator is only a year old! A washer and dryer and soft water system is supplied for your convenience but wont be replaced if they happen to stop. Double garage with opener. Fireplace for that one cold night a year we might have! Ceiling fans, covered patio. One occupant must be over 45 years old and no occupants under 19 years old to live in Westbrook, One small pet will be considered.