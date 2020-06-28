9613 W Tonopah Dr

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

***Available 10/7/2019*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants*No Short-Term Leasing***

Enjoy the benefits of a split floor-plan in this North/South facing home with vaulted ceilings throughout, tiled kitchen and dining, built-in microwave, smooth-top stove, cultured marble surrounds and upgraded brass fixtures in baths, and storage cabinets in the garage. Home is towards end of street for less traffic. Also, enjoy the amenities of Parkridge Park such as basketball, tennis courts, playground, BBQs, and covered pavilions a stones throw from your home. This home will not last long, to apply go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.