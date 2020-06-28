All apartments in Peoria
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
9613 W Tonopah Dr
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:44 AM

9613 W Tonopah Dr

9613 West Tonopah Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

9613 West Tonopah Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Parkridge

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
***Available 10/7/2019*Please, Do Not Disturb Tenants*No Short-Term Leasing***
Enjoy the benefits of a split floor-plan in this North/South facing home with vaulted ceilings throughout, tiled kitchen and dining, built-in microwave, smooth-top stove, cultured marble surrounds and upgraded brass fixtures in baths, and storage cabinets in the garage. Home is towards end of street for less traffic. Also, enjoy the amenities of Parkridge Park such as basketball, tennis courts, playground, BBQs, and covered pavilions a stones throw from your home. This home will not last long, to apply go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9613 W Tonopah Dr have any available units?
9613 W Tonopah Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9613 W Tonopah Dr have?
Some of 9613 W Tonopah Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9613 W Tonopah Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9613 W Tonopah Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9613 W Tonopah Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9613 W Tonopah Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9613 W Tonopah Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9613 W Tonopah Dr offers parking.
Does 9613 W Tonopah Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9613 W Tonopah Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9613 W Tonopah Dr have a pool?
No, 9613 W Tonopah Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9613 W Tonopah Dr have accessible units?
No, 9613 W Tonopah Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9613 W Tonopah Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9613 W Tonopah Dr has units with dishwashers.
