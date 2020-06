Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This great home is waiting for you! With a large living room down stairs with a half bath down stairs. Nice sized loft and 3 bedrooms 2 bath upstairs. Kitchen has an island with a nice size pantry. All appliances are included! Newer carpet and Nice two tone neutral paint thru out! Pets considered with owner's prior approval and applicable pet deposits.



Schedule a showing today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Leasing for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for 1st adult and $10 for each additional adult. Deposit is equal to 1.5 x's months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.