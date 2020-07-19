All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 9567 N. 82nd Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
9567 N. 82nd Ln.
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:54 AM

9567 N. 82nd Ln.

9567 North 82nd Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9567 North 82nd Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 3/28/19** Beautiful 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom Peoria property in a fantastic neighborhood! Open floor-plan with with great room, black appliances, & upgraded counters/cabinets in kitchen. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs including the master suite with private bathroom & walk-in closet. Adorable backyard with covered patio & pavers.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to 1.5 month's rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9567 N. 82nd Ln. have any available units?
9567 N. 82nd Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 9567 N. 82nd Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
9567 N. 82nd Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9567 N. 82nd Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 9567 N. 82nd Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9567 N. 82nd Ln. offer parking?
No, 9567 N. 82nd Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 9567 N. 82nd Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9567 N. 82nd Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9567 N. 82nd Ln. have a pool?
No, 9567 N. 82nd Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 9567 N. 82nd Ln. have accessible units?
No, 9567 N. 82nd Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 9567 N. 82nd Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9567 N. 82nd Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9567 N. 82nd Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9567 N. 82nd Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College