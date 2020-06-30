All apartments in Peoria
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

9557 N 82nd Avenue

9557 North 82nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9557 North 82nd Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great move-in ready home in Madison Estates in Peoria! This home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, large great room, open kitchen with new microwave and range, and a 2 car garage. The home boasts brand new carpet and fresh interior paint throughout and is super energy efficient complete with *solar system! Enjoy the backyard with easy care landscaping and plenty of room for entertaining and fun. Don't let this one pass you by! *Solar panels will lower monthly electric bill but will not cover entire bill. Tenant responsible for all utility bills. **Parking limited to 2 spots inside garage and designated parking areas in the community. No parking directly in front of unit permitted. ***Owner approval needed for any pets. Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 3.8%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9557 N 82nd Avenue have any available units?
9557 N 82nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9557 N 82nd Avenue have?
Some of 9557 N 82nd Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9557 N 82nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9557 N 82nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9557 N 82nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9557 N 82nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9557 N 82nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9557 N 82nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 9557 N 82nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9557 N 82nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9557 N 82nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 9557 N 82nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9557 N 82nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9557 N 82nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9557 N 82nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9557 N 82nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.

