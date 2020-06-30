9557 N 82nd Avenue

Amenities

cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great move-in ready home in Madison Estates in Peoria! This home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, large great room, open kitchen with new microwave and range, and a 2 car garage. The home boasts brand new carpet and fresh interior paint throughout and is super energy efficient complete with *solar system! Enjoy the backyard with easy care landscaping and plenty of room for entertaining and fun. Don't let this one pass you by! *Solar panels will lower monthly electric bill but will not cover entire bill. Tenant responsible for all utility bills. **Parking limited to 2 spots inside garage and designated parking areas in the community. No parking directly in front of unit permitted. ***Owner approval needed for any pets. Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 3.8%