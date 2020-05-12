9547 West Ross Avenue

Amenities

Very open 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Peoria! Step inside and you will see a stunning eat-in kitchen with a huge breakfast bar, black stainless appliances, and access to the outdoor covered patio as well as the sparkling pool. The living room is very spacious with plenty of room for entertaining. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with separate shower/tub. Laundry room with washer and dryer. 3-car garage! Close to great food and entertainment! **Pool,p pest and landscaping service included for $2,400**



**Entry instructions: Walk to the right side of the home to the side gate, go through the gate follow around to the left, keys in rently box on middle screen door use keys to unlock the door to the left of the lockbox. **



Pets: Will be considered - 2 dogs under 25 lb, no cats. $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



