Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:55 PM

9547 West Ross Avenue

9547 West Ross Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9547 West Ross Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382
Parkridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
Very open 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Peoria! Step inside and you will see a stunning eat-in kitchen with a huge breakfast bar, black stainless appliances, and access to the outdoor covered patio as well as the sparkling pool. The living room is very spacious with plenty of room for entertaining. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with separate shower/tub. Laundry room with washer and dryer. 3-car garage! Close to great food and entertainment! **Pool,p pest and landscaping service included for $2,400**

**Entry instructions: Walk to the right side of the home to the side gate, go through the gate follow around to the left, keys in rently box on middle screen door use keys to unlock the door to the left of the lockbox. **

Pets: Will be considered - 2 dogs under 25 lb, no cats. $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9547 West Ross Avenue have any available units?
9547 West Ross Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9547 West Ross Avenue have?
Some of 9547 West Ross Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9547 West Ross Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9547 West Ross Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9547 West Ross Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9547 West Ross Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9547 West Ross Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9547 West Ross Avenue offers parking.
Does 9547 West Ross Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9547 West Ross Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9547 West Ross Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9547 West Ross Avenue has a pool.
Does 9547 West Ross Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9547 West Ross Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9547 West Ross Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9547 West Ross Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

