Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Just like new. Recently remodled with beautiful 20'' porcelain tile throughout the house with carpet in the bedrooms. Complete 2-tone interior paint (tan walls-white doors and trim. New granite look laminate counter tops. Smooth top range, microwave, and dishwasher. Back yard has covered patio and desert Landscaping.