9464 West Mary Ann Drive

4 Bed / 2.5 Bath in Dove Valley Ranch!

The interior features beautiful flooring and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has a large island, lots of cabinet storage space, a pantry and nice appliances. The master bedroom has dual sinks, a separate tub and shower, and a large walk-in closet. Upstairs there is a loft/office area with a built-in desk and cabinets. The backyard has a covered patio and huge yard! This home is conveniently located near the 101! It has nice desert landscaping, RV gate, and a 2 car garage. CALL NOW! This AMAZING place will go FAST!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



