Peoria, AZ
9464 West Mary Ann Drive
Last updated December 2 2019 at 6:15 PM

9464 West Mary Ann Drive

9464 West Maryann Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9464 West Maryann Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Dove Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bed / 2.5 Bath in Dove Valley Ranch!
The interior features beautiful flooring and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has a large island, lots of cabinet storage space, a pantry and nice appliances. The master bedroom has dual sinks, a separate tub and shower, and a large walk-in closet. Upstairs there is a loft/office area with a built-in desk and cabinets. The backyard has a covered patio and huge yard! This home is conveniently located near the 101! It has nice desert landscaping, RV gate, and a 2 car garage. CALL NOW! This AMAZING place will go FAST!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9464 West Mary Ann Drive have any available units?
9464 West Mary Ann Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9464 West Mary Ann Drive have?
Some of 9464 West Mary Ann Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9464 West Mary Ann Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9464 West Mary Ann Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9464 West Mary Ann Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9464 West Mary Ann Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9464 West Mary Ann Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9464 West Mary Ann Drive offers parking.
Does 9464 West Mary Ann Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9464 West Mary Ann Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9464 West Mary Ann Drive have a pool?
No, 9464 West Mary Ann Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9464 West Mary Ann Drive have accessible units?
No, 9464 West Mary Ann Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9464 West Mary Ann Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9464 West Mary Ann Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

