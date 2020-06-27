9460 W PURDUE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Bring your furniture and swimming suits for this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Huge back yard, with great swimming pool, Ramada and fruit trees, and pool care and landscaping taken care of by landlord!. A very spacious kitchen that's been updated nicely, with white cabinets with granite countertops! Black updated appliances, with double oven. Large master bedroom with a enclosed patio. Spacious master bathroom with huge closet! Close to the 101 for quick access to the valley! Much shopping and services very close by as well! Westgate, Outlet Mall, TopGolf & the Cardinals Stadium is just minutes away! Pool service and landscaping inclded in lease!! This Peoria Springer Ranch home is ready for you to move in tomorrow and splash in the pool too!