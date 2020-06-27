All apartments in Peoria
9460 W PURDUE Avenue
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

9460 W PURDUE Avenue

9460 West Purdue Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9460 West Purdue Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345
Springer Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Bring your furniture and swimming suits for this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! Huge back yard, with great swimming pool, Ramada and fruit trees, and pool care and landscaping taken care of by landlord!. A very spacious kitchen that's been updated nicely, with white cabinets with granite countertops! Black updated appliances, with double oven. Large master bedroom with a enclosed patio. Spacious master bathroom with huge closet! Close to the 101 for quick access to the valley! Much shopping and services very close by as well! Westgate, Outlet Mall, TopGolf & the Cardinals Stadium is just minutes away! Pool service and landscaping inclded in lease!! This Peoria Springer Ranch home is ready for you to move in tomorrow and splash in the pool too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9460 W PURDUE Avenue have any available units?
9460 W PURDUE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9460 W PURDUE Avenue have?
Some of 9460 W PURDUE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9460 W PURDUE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9460 W PURDUE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9460 W PURDUE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9460 W PURDUE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9460 W PURDUE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9460 W PURDUE Avenue offers parking.
Does 9460 W PURDUE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9460 W PURDUE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9460 W PURDUE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9460 W PURDUE Avenue has a pool.
Does 9460 W PURDUE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9460 W PURDUE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9460 W PURDUE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9460 W PURDUE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
