Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9437 W MORROW Drive

9437 West Morrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9437 West Morrow Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Westbrook Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath fully furnished rental. All you need is your luggage! Community offers plenty of activities in recreation center (tenant pays fees). Community pool located within walking distance. Enjoy morning coffee or evening barbeques on the back patio. 45+ adult community. Close to shopping, Loop 101 freeway , entertainment and dining. Off Season $1500 May - October, $1800 November - December; Peak season $2300 January-April. Security deposit varies with lease term. Util caps apply $75 water, $100 electric. One month minimum required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9437 W MORROW Drive have any available units?
9437 W MORROW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9437 W MORROW Drive have?
Some of 9437 W MORROW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9437 W MORROW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9437 W MORROW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9437 W MORROW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9437 W MORROW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9437 W MORROW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9437 W MORROW Drive offers parking.
Does 9437 W MORROW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9437 W MORROW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9437 W MORROW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9437 W MORROW Drive has a pool.
Does 9437 W MORROW Drive have accessible units?
No, 9437 W MORROW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9437 W MORROW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9437 W MORROW Drive has units with dishwashers.
