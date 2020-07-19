9437 W MORROW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath fully furnished rental. All you need is your luggage! Community offers plenty of activities in recreation center (tenant pays fees). Community pool located within walking distance. Enjoy morning coffee or evening barbeques on the back patio. 45+ adult community. Close to shopping, Loop 101 freeway , entertainment and dining. Off Season $1500 May - October, $1800 November - December; Peak season $2300 January-April. Security deposit varies with lease term. Util caps apply $75 water, $100 electric. One month minimum required