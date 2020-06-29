9424 N 97th Dr

Amenities

4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in New River Ranch is available for immediate move in! - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in New River Ranch is available for immediate move in! Home features brand new carpet, vaulted ceilings, kitchen island, and comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and the master bath features double sinks. The backyard has a view fence facing the common area and is finished with grass. The property is located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and is close to the loop 101.



12 month minimum lease. A 1.8% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. This is a no pet property. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



