Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
9424 N 97th Dr
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

9424 N 97th Dr

9424 North 97th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9424 North 97th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

in unit laundry
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in New River Ranch is available for immediate move in! - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in New River Ranch is available for immediate move in! Home features brand new carpet, vaulted ceilings, kitchen island, and comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and the master bath features double sinks. The backyard has a view fence facing the common area and is finished with grass. The property is located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and is close to the loop 101.

12 month minimum lease. A 1.8% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. This is a no pet property. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5346184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9424 N 97th Dr have any available units?
9424 N 97th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 9424 N 97th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9424 N 97th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9424 N 97th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9424 N 97th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9424 N 97th Dr offer parking?
No, 9424 N 97th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9424 N 97th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9424 N 97th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9424 N 97th Dr have a pool?
No, 9424 N 97th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9424 N 97th Dr have accessible units?
No, 9424 N 97th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9424 N 97th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9424 N 97th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9424 N 97th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9424 N 97th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
