9205 West Charleston Avenue
Last updated January 30 2020 at 5:27 PM

9205 West Charleston Avenue

9205 West Charleston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9205 West Charleston Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath 2 story home with a diving pool, includes tile & carpet, ceiling fans, & blinds. Living room in front, leads to dining area, then kitchen, & another living room with a fireplace. Kitchen is updated with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, & the range is gas. Bedroom & full bathroom downstairs. Upstairs, the big, beautiful master bedroom with a gorgeous bathroom, 2 bedrooms & another bathroom. Beautiful desert landscaping, RV Gate, & BONUS, there is a diving pool in the back! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 1.8% monthly city tax. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9205 West Charleston Avenue have any available units?
9205 West Charleston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9205 West Charleston Avenue have?
Some of 9205 West Charleston Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9205 West Charleston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9205 West Charleston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9205 West Charleston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9205 West Charleston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9205 West Charleston Avenue offer parking?
No, 9205 West Charleston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9205 West Charleston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9205 West Charleston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9205 West Charleston Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9205 West Charleston Avenue has a pool.
Does 9205 West Charleston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9205 West Charleston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9205 West Charleston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9205 West Charleston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
