9205 West Charleston Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath 2 story home with a diving pool, includes tile & carpet, ceiling fans, & blinds. Living room in front, leads to dining area, then kitchen, & another living room with a fireplace. Kitchen is updated with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, & the range is gas. Bedroom & full bathroom downstairs. Upstairs, the big, beautiful master bedroom with a gorgeous bathroom, 2 bedrooms & another bathroom. Beautiful desert landscaping, RV Gate, & BONUS, there is a diving pool in the back! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 1.8% monthly city tax. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)

