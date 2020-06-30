All apartments in Peoria
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:15 AM

9162 W Irma Ln

9162 West Irma Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9162 West Irma Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Dove Valley Ranch

Fantastic Peoria home is in great condition with new flooring, blinds throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances, and a big master suite with walk-in closet and private access to backyard. Beautiful backyard with covered patio, pavers, and storage shed!
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9162 W Irma Ln have any available units?
9162 W Irma Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 9162 W Irma Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9162 W Irma Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9162 W Irma Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9162 W Irma Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9162 W Irma Ln offer parking?
No, 9162 W Irma Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9162 W Irma Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9162 W Irma Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9162 W Irma Ln have a pool?
No, 9162 W Irma Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9162 W Irma Ln have accessible units?
No, 9162 W Irma Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9162 W Irma Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9162 W Irma Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9162 W Irma Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9162 W Irma Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

