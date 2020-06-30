9162 W Irma Ln

Amenities
Fantastic Peoria home is in great condition with new flooring, blinds throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances, and a big master suite with walk-in closet and private access to backyard. Beautiful backyard with covered patio, pavers, and storage shed!
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com
Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.