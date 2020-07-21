All apartments in Peoria
Last updated August 4 2019 at 7:04 AM

9157 W ATHENS Street

9157 West Athens Street · No Longer Available
Location

9157 West Athens Street, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location, location, location!! This move in ready home is close to everything! Retail, restaurants, the Peoria sports complex and so much more! Fantastic Storybook community with NO HOA!! This fantastic open floorplan has 3 bedroom + a den with 2 full baths and tile in all the right places. Nice neutral paint throughout. Wood blinds and ceiling fans to keep the house cool. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9157 W ATHENS Street have any available units?
9157 W ATHENS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9157 W ATHENS Street have?
Some of 9157 W ATHENS Street's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9157 W ATHENS Street currently offering any rent specials?
9157 W ATHENS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9157 W ATHENS Street pet-friendly?
No, 9157 W ATHENS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9157 W ATHENS Street offer parking?
No, 9157 W ATHENS Street does not offer parking.
Does 9157 W ATHENS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9157 W ATHENS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9157 W ATHENS Street have a pool?
No, 9157 W ATHENS Street does not have a pool.
Does 9157 W ATHENS Street have accessible units?
No, 9157 W ATHENS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9157 W ATHENS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9157 W ATHENS Street has units with dishwashers.
