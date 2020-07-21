9157 W ATHENS Street

Amenities

dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Location, location, location!! This move in ready home is close to everything! Retail, restaurants, the Peoria sports complex and so much more! Fantastic Storybook community with NO HOA!! This fantastic open floorplan has 3 bedroom + a den with 2 full baths and tile in all the right places. Nice neutral paint throughout. Wood blinds and ceiling fans to keep the house cool. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in.