Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
9134 W REDFIELD Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9134 W REDFIELD Road

9134 West Redfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

9134 West Redfield Road, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Also for SALE - Unique Opportunity to enjoy a Large, Open floor plan home, and Conveniently located close to Westgate and the Loop 101. This 4 br/2 ba offers a Huge, Vaulted ceilings Great room. Eat-in Kitchen featuring built-in seating, Granite counters, and Pantry. Large Master suite a'' Roomy Closet, Double sinks, Separate Shower and Tub, and Toilet room. Tile flooring throughout. Carpet in bedrooms only. Window Blinds, Ceiling fans, and Upgraded Light fixtures. Outside - Large backyard with screened patio; Mature Trees and Shrubs in the front yard. Great curb appeal. 2 Car Garage. Freshly Remodeled interiors. Beautiful Lake Neighborhood In The Heart of the Peoria School District. Show it while it lasts!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9134 W REDFIELD Road have any available units?
9134 W REDFIELD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9134 W REDFIELD Road have?
Some of 9134 W REDFIELD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9134 W REDFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
9134 W REDFIELD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9134 W REDFIELD Road pet-friendly?
No, 9134 W REDFIELD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9134 W REDFIELD Road offer parking?
Yes, 9134 W REDFIELD Road offers parking.
Does 9134 W REDFIELD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9134 W REDFIELD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9134 W REDFIELD Road have a pool?
No, 9134 W REDFIELD Road does not have a pool.
Does 9134 W REDFIELD Road have accessible units?
No, 9134 W REDFIELD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9134 W REDFIELD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9134 W REDFIELD Road has units with dishwashers.

