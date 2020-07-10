9134 W REDFIELD Road

Amenities

Also for SALE - Unique Opportunity to enjoy a Large, Open floor plan home, and Conveniently located close to Westgate and the Loop 101. This 4 br/2 ba offers a Huge, Vaulted ceilings Great room. Eat-in Kitchen featuring built-in seating, Granite counters, and Pantry. Large Master suite a'' Roomy Closet, Double sinks, Separate Shower and Tub, and Toilet room. Tile flooring throughout. Carpet in bedrooms only. Window Blinds, Ceiling fans, and Upgraded Light fixtures. Outside - Large backyard with screened patio; Mature Trees and Shrubs in the front yard. Great curb appeal. 2 Car Garage. Freshly Remodeled interiors. Beautiful Lake Neighborhood In The Heart of the Peoria School District. Show it while it lasts!