Peoria, AZ
9129 W Kerry Ln
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:32 AM

9129 W Kerry Ln

9129 West Kerry Lane · (623) 263-9157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9129 West Kerry Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Westbrook Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1708 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
**FULLY REMODELED**!!! **ALL NEW PAINT** **ALL NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING** **ALL NEW CABINETS KITCHEN / BATHROOMS / LAUNDRY ROOM** **NEW GRANITE COUNTERS THROUGHOUT** **BEAUTIFUL BATHROOMS** **BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR/RANGE/DISHWASHER/BUILT IN MICROWAVE** **BRAND NEW WASHER & DRYER** **ALL NEW BLINDS, FANS, FIXTURES** 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom home in Westbrook Village. Upgrades throughout!! Very open floor plan. Beautiful white cabinets and granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms and laundry room! Kitchen features kitchen island, stainless-steel appliances, range/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Laundry room features storage cabinets, sink, washer and dryer. Backyard features covered patio and extended patio area. Easy to maintain landscaping. Age restricted community, 55+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9129 W Kerry Ln have any available units?
9129 W Kerry Ln has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9129 W Kerry Ln have?
Some of 9129 W Kerry Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9129 W Kerry Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9129 W Kerry Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9129 W Kerry Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9129 W Kerry Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9129 W Kerry Ln offer parking?
No, 9129 W Kerry Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9129 W Kerry Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9129 W Kerry Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9129 W Kerry Ln have a pool?
No, 9129 W Kerry Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9129 W Kerry Ln have accessible units?
No, 9129 W Kerry Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9129 W Kerry Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9129 W Kerry Ln has units with dishwashers.
