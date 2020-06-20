9129 W Kerry Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

**FULLY REMODELED**!!! **ALL NEW PAINT** **ALL NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING** **ALL NEW CABINETS KITCHEN / BATHROOMS / LAUNDRY ROOM** **NEW GRANITE COUNTERS THROUGHOUT** **BEAUTIFUL BATHROOMS** **BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR/RANGE/DISHWASHER/BUILT IN MICROWAVE** **BRAND NEW WASHER & DRYER** **ALL NEW BLINDS, FANS, FIXTURES** 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom home in Westbrook Village. Upgrades throughout!! Very open floor plan. Beautiful white cabinets and granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms and laundry room! Kitchen features kitchen island, stainless-steel appliances, range/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Laundry room features storage cabinets, sink, washer and dryer. Backyard features covered patio and extended patio area. Easy to maintain landscaping. Age restricted community, 55+