Last updated May 2 2019 at 11:25 PM

9065 West Custer Lane

9065 West Custer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9065 West Custer Lane, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath single level home with 1,441 square feet is located in a resort-style lake community of Desert Harbor off of the 101 freeway and Thunderbird! Features open floor plan, vaulted ceilings with recessed canned lighting for a soft glow, fans throughout, blinds, beautiful kitchen cabinets, desert landscape and much more. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, separate tub/shower and double sinks. 3rd bedroom with double entry doors could be used as an office/den. Hurry this one won't last long at this price!!!!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,687.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9065 West Custer Lane have any available units?
9065 West Custer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 9065 West Custer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9065 West Custer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9065 West Custer Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9065 West Custer Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9065 West Custer Lane offer parking?
No, 9065 West Custer Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9065 West Custer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9065 West Custer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9065 West Custer Lane have a pool?
No, 9065 West Custer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9065 West Custer Lane have accessible units?
No, 9065 West Custer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9065 West Custer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9065 West Custer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9065 West Custer Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9065 West Custer Lane has units with air conditioning.
