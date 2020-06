9054 W CUSTER Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**BEAUTIFUL 4 BD HOME IN WONDERFUL LAKE COMMUNITY OF DESERT HARBOR!!!**ONLY 2 BLOCKS TO DESERT HARBOR PARK ON LAKE!**GREAT ROOM PLAN WITH ONE BD DOWN - TWO BD PLUS MASTER UP**BIG, EAT IN ISLAND KITCHEN-OPEN TO LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE**SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH FRENCH DOOR TO BALCONY - DUAL SINKS, OVAL TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER**COVERED PATIO AND ''EASY-CARE'' BACK YARD**50% OF CLEANING DEPOSIT IS NON REFUNDABLE - COVERS AN ADMINISTRATIVE FEE**ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING INSIDE HOME**NO NON-ASSISTIVE PETS***