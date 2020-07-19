8976 W CLARA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Extraordinary rental home on oversized lot! 4 big bedrooms, 3 baths with huge loft! Large family room, eat-in kitchen, big kitchen island, formal living and dining rooms! Stairs have wood banister, very large master bedroom with huge walk in closet, double vanities and separate tub/shower! Landscape both in front and rear is low maintenance, 3 car garage with RV gate and RV parking on side of house and large covered patio. Close to greenbelts, shopping, freeways, and schools. This lovely home is an exceptional rental! Must SEE!