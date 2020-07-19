All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8976 W CLARA Lane

8976 West Clara Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8976 West Clara Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Dove Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Extraordinary rental home on oversized lot! 4 big bedrooms, 3 baths with huge loft! Large family room, eat-in kitchen, big kitchen island, formal living and dining rooms! Stairs have wood banister, very large master bedroom with huge walk in closet, double vanities and separate tub/shower! Landscape both in front and rear is low maintenance, 3 car garage with RV gate and RV parking on side of house and large covered patio. Close to greenbelts, shopping, freeways, and schools. This lovely home is an exceptional rental! Must SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8976 W CLARA Lane have any available units?
8976 W CLARA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8976 W CLARA Lane have?
Some of 8976 W CLARA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8976 W CLARA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8976 W CLARA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8976 W CLARA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8976 W CLARA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8976 W CLARA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8976 W CLARA Lane offers parking.
Does 8976 W CLARA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8976 W CLARA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8976 W CLARA Lane have a pool?
No, 8976 W CLARA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8976 W CLARA Lane have accessible units?
No, 8976 W CLARA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8976 W CLARA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8976 W CLARA Lane has units with dishwashers.
