Peoria, AZ
8963 W TONY Court
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:21 AM

8963 W TONY Court

8963 West Tony Court · No Longer Available
Location

8963 West Tony Court, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood featuring open concept dining/living area and galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Split floor plan. with tile and laminate in the living areas, & bathrooms and new carpet in the bedrooms. Guest bedrooms are large and spacious. Master has granite counters and large walk in closet with mirrored fronts. Ring doorbell is installed and automatic exterior light and a motion sensor light at front door. Back yard has covered patio and grassy area. Inside laundry with both washer and dryer. Close to shopping, restaurants, & loop 101. This is a Must See!!! Pet: Dogs only Landlord approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8963 W TONY Court have any available units?
8963 W TONY Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8963 W TONY Court have?
Some of 8963 W TONY Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8963 W TONY Court currently offering any rent specials?
8963 W TONY Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8963 W TONY Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8963 W TONY Court is pet friendly.
Does 8963 W TONY Court offer parking?
Yes, 8963 W TONY Court offers parking.
Does 8963 W TONY Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8963 W TONY Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8963 W TONY Court have a pool?
No, 8963 W TONY Court does not have a pool.
Does 8963 W TONY Court have accessible units?
No, 8963 W TONY Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8963 W TONY Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8963 W TONY Court has units with dishwashers.
