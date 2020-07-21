8963 W TONY Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood featuring open concept dining/living area and galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Split floor plan. with tile and laminate in the living areas, & bathrooms and new carpet in the bedrooms. Guest bedrooms are large and spacious. Master has granite counters and large walk in closet with mirrored fronts. Ring doorbell is installed and automatic exterior light and a motion sensor light at front door. Back yard has covered patio and grassy area. Inside laundry with both washer and dryer. Close to shopping, restaurants, & loop 101. This is a Must See!!! Pet: Dogs only Landlord approval