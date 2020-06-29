8931 North 105th Lane

Amenities

Welcome to this stunning home that will make you wish you saw it sooner! This 3 bed 2 bath home has so many recent upgrades and it will have everything you need. Some of the amazing features include brand new carpeting, fresh paint, updated finishes, breakfast bar, granite counter tops, laminate flooring, spacious dining and great room, gorgeous bathroom with walk-in shower and so much more. This home has so much to offer, you will need to see it for yourself so schedule your tour today!



Washer/dryer hook ups available.



