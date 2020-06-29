All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:50 PM

8931 North 105th Lane

8931 North 105th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8931 North 105th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345
Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
Welcome to this stunning home that will make you wish you saw it sooner! This 3 bed 2 bath home has so many recent upgrades and it will have everything you need. Some of the amazing features include brand new carpeting, fresh paint, updated finishes, breakfast bar, granite counter tops, laminate flooring, spacious dining and great room, gorgeous bathroom with walk-in shower and so much more. This home has so much to offer, you will need to see it for yourself so schedule your tour today!

Washer/dryer hook ups available.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8931 North 105th Lane have any available units?
8931 North 105th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8931 North 105th Lane have?
Some of 8931 North 105th Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8931 North 105th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8931 North 105th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8931 North 105th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8931 North 105th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8931 North 105th Lane offer parking?
No, 8931 North 105th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8931 North 105th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8931 North 105th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8931 North 105th Lane have a pool?
No, 8931 North 105th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8931 North 105th Lane have accessible units?
No, 8931 North 105th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8931 North 105th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8931 North 105th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

