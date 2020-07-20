All apartments in Peoria
8865 W JOHN CABOT Road
Last updated May 29 2019 at 2:05 PM

8865 W JOHN CABOT Road

8865 West John Cabot Road · No Longer Available
Location

8865 West John Cabot Road, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate, fully furnished home available for short or long term (contact agent for rates).3 bedrooms including a downstairs master suite with a bathroom that could easily be in a million dollar home! 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and everything has been dialed in to the 9's! Gorgeous wood tiled flooring. Updated counters, bathrooms, plantation shutters, stainless appliances, televisions, and a low maintenance, newly turfed backyard. Community pool, parks, great access to Peoria Sports Complex, shopping, dining, grocery, and freeways.Welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8865 W JOHN CABOT Road have any available units?
8865 W JOHN CABOT Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8865 W JOHN CABOT Road have?
Some of 8865 W JOHN CABOT Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8865 W JOHN CABOT Road currently offering any rent specials?
8865 W JOHN CABOT Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8865 W JOHN CABOT Road pet-friendly?
No, 8865 W JOHN CABOT Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8865 W JOHN CABOT Road offer parking?
Yes, 8865 W JOHN CABOT Road offers parking.
Does 8865 W JOHN CABOT Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8865 W JOHN CABOT Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8865 W JOHN CABOT Road have a pool?
Yes, 8865 W JOHN CABOT Road has a pool.
Does 8865 W JOHN CABOT Road have accessible units?
No, 8865 W JOHN CABOT Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8865 W JOHN CABOT Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8865 W JOHN CABOT Road has units with dishwashers.
