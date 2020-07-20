8865 W JOHN CABOT Road

Amenities

Immaculate, fully furnished home available for short or long term (contact agent for rates).3 bedrooms including a downstairs master suite with a bathroom that could easily be in a million dollar home! 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and everything has been dialed in to the 9's! Gorgeous wood tiled flooring. Updated counters, bathrooms, plantation shutters, stainless appliances, televisions, and a low maintenance, newly turfed backyard. Community pool, parks, great access to Peoria Sports Complex, shopping, dining, grocery, and freeways.Welcome home.