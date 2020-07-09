8653 W ROWEL Road

Amenities

This lovely 5 bed, 3.5 bath home located in the desirable Westwing Mountain Neighborhood. Enter to formal living & dining. Plantation shutters, tile floors, soaring ceilings and a cozy stone fireplace in the formal living room that overlook a private patio. The open concept for the kitchen, dining and family room is perfect for gathering with friends & family! The stunning eat-in kitchen has an abundance of cabinets, granite counters, wall mount double ovens and gorgeous views of the pool and mountains. Generous sized bedroom downstairs. Laundry w wash sink is conveniently upstairs. Large master has a separate sitting room that has many possibilities. The en-suite includes a double vanity, soaking tub, glass block step-in shower, and huge walk-in closet. See Virtual Walk through video!