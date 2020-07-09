All apartments in Peoria
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:58 PM

8653 W ROWEL Road

8653 West Rowel Road · No Longer Available
Location

8653 West Rowel Road, Peoria, AZ 85383
Westwing Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This lovely 5 bed, 3.5 bath home located in the desirable Westwing Mountain Neighborhood. Enter to formal living & dining. Plantation shutters, tile floors, soaring ceilings and a cozy stone fireplace in the formal living room that overlook a private patio. The open concept for the kitchen, dining and family room is perfect for gathering with friends & family! The stunning eat-in kitchen has an abundance of cabinets, granite counters, wall mount double ovens and gorgeous views of the pool and mountains. Generous sized bedroom downstairs. Laundry w wash sink is conveniently upstairs. Large master has a separate sitting room that has many possibilities. The en-suite includes a double vanity, soaking tub, glass block step-in shower, and huge walk-in closet. See Virtual Walk through video!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8653 W ROWEL Road have any available units?
8653 W ROWEL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8653 W ROWEL Road have?
Some of 8653 W ROWEL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8653 W ROWEL Road currently offering any rent specials?
8653 W ROWEL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8653 W ROWEL Road pet-friendly?
No, 8653 W ROWEL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8653 W ROWEL Road offer parking?
Yes, 8653 W ROWEL Road offers parking.
Does 8653 W ROWEL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8653 W ROWEL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8653 W ROWEL Road have a pool?
Yes, 8653 W ROWEL Road has a pool.
Does 8653 W ROWEL Road have accessible units?
No, 8653 W ROWEL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8653 W ROWEL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8653 W ROWEL Road has units with dishwashers.

