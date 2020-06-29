8641 West Davis Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This fantastic home is situated close to Arrowhead Mall, restaurants, Spring Training facilities and close to the loop 101 for quick access to all other parts of the Valley. A spacious yard with sparkling pool is only the start, inside this highly sought after 1800 sq ft floor plan has tile throughout, carpet in all of the bedrooms, a fabulous jack and jill bathroom layout, patio access off of the master AND a newly remodeled kitchen complete with granite counter tops, single stainless steel farm house style sink and brushed nickel faucet. ANOTHER huge plus are the solar panels that will bring make your energy bills. Pool service included. Tenant responsible for landscaping.

Contact us to schedule a showing.