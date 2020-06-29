All apartments in Peoria
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:54 PM

8641 West Davis Road

8641 West Davis Road · No Longer Available
Location

8641 West Davis Road, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This fantastic home is situated close to Arrowhead Mall, restaurants, Spring Training facilities and close to the loop 101 for quick access to all other parts of the Valley. A spacious yard with sparkling pool is only the start, inside this highly sought after 1800 sq ft floor plan has tile throughout, carpet in all of the bedrooms, a fabulous jack and jill bathroom layout, patio access off of the master AND a newly remodeled kitchen complete with granite counter tops, single stainless steel farm house style sink and brushed nickel faucet. ANOTHER huge plus are the solar panels that will bring make your energy bills. Pool service included. Tenant responsible for landscaping.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8641 West Davis Road have any available units?
8641 West Davis Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8641 West Davis Road have?
Some of 8641 West Davis Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8641 West Davis Road currently offering any rent specials?
8641 West Davis Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8641 West Davis Road pet-friendly?
No, 8641 West Davis Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8641 West Davis Road offer parking?
No, 8641 West Davis Road does not offer parking.
Does 8641 West Davis Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8641 West Davis Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8641 West Davis Road have a pool?
Yes, 8641 West Davis Road has a pool.
Does 8641 West Davis Road have accessible units?
No, 8641 West Davis Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8641 West Davis Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8641 West Davis Road does not have units with dishwashers.

