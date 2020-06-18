All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8625 W HATCHER Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8625 W HATCHER Road
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

8625 W HATCHER Road

8625 West Hatcher Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8625 West Hatcher Road, Peoria, AZ 85345
Fairmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome property just painted and cleaned and ready for move in- Across the street from an awesome play park the kids will love- Easy qualifying, pet friendly Investor owned property- We deal with one application at a time 1st come 1st served

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8625 W HATCHER Road have any available units?
8625 W HATCHER Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8625 W HATCHER Road have?
Some of 8625 W HATCHER Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8625 W HATCHER Road currently offering any rent specials?
8625 W HATCHER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8625 W HATCHER Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8625 W HATCHER Road is pet friendly.
Does 8625 W HATCHER Road offer parking?
No, 8625 W HATCHER Road does not offer parking.
Does 8625 W HATCHER Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8625 W HATCHER Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8625 W HATCHER Road have a pool?
No, 8625 W HATCHER Road does not have a pool.
Does 8625 W HATCHER Road have accessible units?
No, 8625 W HATCHER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8625 W HATCHER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8625 W HATCHER Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College