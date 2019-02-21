8587 N 107TH Lane

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities

$150,000+ COMPLETE REMODEL. EVERYTHING BRAND NEW IN 2016. Charming freshly painted single story 3 bedroom home in Highly desirable Peoria Country Meadows. Hot water heater, roof, and A/C only 3 years old. Has new kitchen cabinetry, flooring, bathrooms, blinds and new hardware throughout home. And Brand New Carpet just installed. Vaulted ceilings and a huge master bedroom. Has a nice size yard and no neighbors behind. Property had a large fire in 2015 and was rebuilt in 2016. This is Just like a brand new home in an amazing area. MUST SEE!!!