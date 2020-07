Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 3/2 home in highly desired Westwing area. Tile and hardwood floors throughout. Rental includes stainless steel fridge (and all other kitchen appliances), monthly landscaping, HOAs and pest control service. Walking distance to school, extra storage space in the over-sized and spacious 2.5 car garage. Nice shady backyard with BBQ grill for entertaining. No smoking. Don't miss out on making this home yours!