8548 W Sanna St

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Home in the heart of Peoria. This beautifully maintained single level home with an open great room floorplan features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and has been tastefully remodeled throughout. Upgraded kitchen features include newer dishwasher, sink, and disposal, plenty of cabinetry for storage, and upgraded lighting fixtures. The tranquil master suite offers a spacious bath and walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms are generously sized and offer natural light. Vaulted ceilings, new ceiling fans w/ lighting and neutral paint tones throughout. The newly landscaped, grassy backyard w/ automatic watering system is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the Arizona lifestyle year round. Close to community parks, and easy access to Loop 101.



*** AVAILABLE 2/7/17 ***