8548 W Sanna St

Home in the heart of Peoria. This beautifully maintained single level home with an open great room floorplan features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and has been tastefully remodeled throughout. Upgraded kitchen features include newer dishwasher, sink, and disposal, plenty of cabinetry for storage, and upgraded lighting fixtures. The tranquil master suite offers a spacious bath and walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms are generously sized and offer natural light. Vaulted ceilings, new ceiling fans w/ lighting and neutral paint tones throughout. The newly landscaped, grassy backyard w/ automatic watering system is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the Arizona lifestyle year round. Close to community parks, and easy access to Loop 101.
*** AVAILABLE 2/7/17 ***