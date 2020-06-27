All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8516 W Coyote Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8516 W Coyote Dr
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

8516 W Coyote Dr

8516 West Coyote Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8516 West Coyote Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Westwing Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
STUNNING 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH HOME + LOFT & 3 CAR GARAGE IN NW VALLEY! - You are going to love this gorgeous home in the Northwest valley! Located minutes from Arrowhead mall, the 101 freeway and lots of shopping, dining, attractions and parks! Lots of room for parking and toys with a 2 car garage with direct entry to the home and a separate, detached 1 car garage with side entry. Open, spacious floor plan with separate living room and family room with gas fireplace. Beautiful island kitchen with gas cooktop, double wall ovens, granite counters and pantry. Master bedroom is located downstairs and has a full master bath with separate shower and tub, double sinks and walk-in closets. Spacious secondary bedrooms + loft are located upstairs. Backyard features a covered patio and view fencing and backs to a lush green park.

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $1895 + tax
Security Deposit - $1895
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $100
Pet Fee - $250

Call to set up a private viewing!

MICHAEL BROOKS
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
Michael@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE4145028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8516 W Coyote Dr have any available units?
8516 W Coyote Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8516 W Coyote Dr have?
Some of 8516 W Coyote Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8516 W Coyote Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8516 W Coyote Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8516 W Coyote Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8516 W Coyote Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8516 W Coyote Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8516 W Coyote Dr offers parking.
Does 8516 W Coyote Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8516 W Coyote Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8516 W Coyote Dr have a pool?
No, 8516 W Coyote Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8516 W Coyote Dr have accessible units?
No, 8516 W Coyote Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8516 W Coyote Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8516 W Coyote Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College