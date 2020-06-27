8516 W Coyote Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

STUNNING 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH HOME + LOFT & 3 CAR GARAGE IN NW VALLEY! - You are going to love this gorgeous home in the Northwest valley! Located minutes from Arrowhead mall, the 101 freeway and lots of shopping, dining, attractions and parks! Lots of room for parking and toys with a 2 car garage with direct entry to the home and a separate, detached 1 car garage with side entry. Open, spacious floor plan with separate living room and family room with gas fireplace. Beautiful island kitchen with gas cooktop, double wall ovens, granite counters and pantry. Master bedroom is located downstairs and has a full master bath with separate shower and tub, double sinks and walk-in closets. Spacious secondary bedrooms + loft are located upstairs. Backyard features a covered patio and view fencing and backs to a lush green park.



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com



Rent - $1895 + tax

Security Deposit - $1895

Application Fee - $45/Adult

Admin Fee - $100

Pet Fee - $250



Call to set up a private viewing!



MICHAEL BROOKS

602-751-1721

E & G Real Estate Services

Michael@eandgrealestate.com



(RLNE4145028)