Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This lovely 3 bed, 2 bath home is MOVE in READY. Light and bright, great floorplan, Fresh paint, new floors, appliances included. All of this on an oversized corner lot in a cul de sac. Great Peoria location. Pets are lessor approval. 1.8% tax will be added to rent. Tenant is responsible for landscaping maintenance.