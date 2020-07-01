All apartments in Peoria
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

8455 W BUCKHORN Trail

8455 West Buckhorn Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8455 West Buckhorn Trail, Peoria, AZ 85383
Westwing Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Make yourself at home in this single level home with a bright, spacious, split floor plan. Step in to be welcomed by 9' ceilings, warm-colored paint, 18'' tile, and a great room with mountain views. Enjoy the kitchen's maple cabinets, granite countertops, pantry, gas range, built-in micro, and side-by-side refrigerator. Relax under the covered patio. Home also offers washer and dryer, 2'' wood faux blinds, French doors and wood flooring in master, dual sinks, separate tub/shower in master bath, new carpet in other bedrooms, dual sinks in hall bath, and ceiling fans. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8455 W BUCKHORN Trail have any available units?
8455 W BUCKHORN Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8455 W BUCKHORN Trail have?
Some of 8455 W BUCKHORN Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8455 W BUCKHORN Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8455 W BUCKHORN Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8455 W BUCKHORN Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8455 W BUCKHORN Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8455 W BUCKHORN Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8455 W BUCKHORN Trail offers parking.
Does 8455 W BUCKHORN Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8455 W BUCKHORN Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8455 W BUCKHORN Trail have a pool?
No, 8455 W BUCKHORN Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8455 W BUCKHORN Trail have accessible units?
No, 8455 W BUCKHORN Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8455 W BUCKHORN Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8455 W BUCKHORN Trail has units with dishwashers.

