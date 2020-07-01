8455 W BUCKHORN Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Make yourself at home in this single level home with a bright, spacious, split floor plan. Step in to be welcomed by 9' ceilings, warm-colored paint, 18'' tile, and a great room with mountain views. Enjoy the kitchen's maple cabinets, granite countertops, pantry, gas range, built-in micro, and side-by-side refrigerator. Relax under the covered patio. Home also offers washer and dryer, 2'' wood faux blinds, French doors and wood flooring in master, dual sinks, separate tub/shower in master bath, new carpet in other bedrooms, dual sinks in hall bath, and ceiling fans. Welcome home!