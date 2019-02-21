8452 W Emile Zola Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets pool bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Available NOW. This lovely home is very nicely kept and you will see it when you walk into the vaulted ceilings in the the formal living room and dining room. Medium oak warm parquet flooring and tile throughout with center kitchen island, lots of cabinets. The family room has large slider window overlooking the pristine covered back patio with sparkling pool w/water feature. Pool Fence for safety. Master bedroom suite complete includes attached bath with double sinks, walk in closet, separate shower, soaking tub. POOL/LANDSCAPING INCLUDED $1600 Sec. Dep. $1600 One time $150 admin fee. $55 background check per adult. Malissa Miranda 520-245-3282 Renters Warehouse. showmojo.com to set showing.