Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8452 W Emile Zola Avenue
8452 W Emile Zola Avenue

8452 West Emile Zola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8452 West Emile Zola Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Available NOW. This lovely home is very nicely kept and you will see it when you walk into the vaulted ceilings in the the formal living room and dining room. Medium oak warm parquet flooring and tile throughout with center kitchen island, lots of cabinets. The family room has large slider window overlooking the pristine covered back patio with sparkling pool w/water feature. Pool Fence for safety. Master bedroom suite complete includes attached bath with double sinks, walk in closet, separate shower, soaking tub. POOL/LANDSCAPING INCLUDED $1600 Sec. Dep. $1600 One time $150 admin fee. $55 background check per adult. Malissa Miranda 520-245-3282 Renters Warehouse. showmojo.com to set showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8452 W Emile Zola Avenue have any available units?
8452 W Emile Zola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8452 W Emile Zola Avenue have?
Some of 8452 W Emile Zola Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8452 W Emile Zola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8452 W Emile Zola Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8452 W Emile Zola Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8452 W Emile Zola Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8452 W Emile Zola Avenue offer parking?
No, 8452 W Emile Zola Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8452 W Emile Zola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8452 W Emile Zola Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8452 W Emile Zola Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8452 W Emile Zola Avenue has a pool.
Does 8452 W Emile Zola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8452 W Emile Zola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8452 W Emile Zola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8452 W Emile Zola Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
