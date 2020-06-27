All apartments in Peoria
8351 W ALYSSA Lane
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:20 PM

8351 W ALYSSA Lane

8351 West Alyssa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8351 West Alyssa Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
Westwing Mountain

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
This house has it all. Beautiful 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath with a 3 car garage in the upscale neighborhood of Westwing. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, big center island, butlers pantry that opens up to the family room. Game room to fit all needs, 20ft ceilings in entry, low maintenance front and backyard. Master bedroom is great size with double sinks, separate tub & shower and large walk-in closet. Great top rated school, shopping, restaurants and Lake Pleasant nearby. Neighborhood has hiking, tennis, skate boarding and volleyball courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8351 W ALYSSA Lane have any available units?
8351 W ALYSSA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8351 W ALYSSA Lane have?
Some of 8351 W ALYSSA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8351 W ALYSSA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8351 W ALYSSA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8351 W ALYSSA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8351 W ALYSSA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8351 W ALYSSA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8351 W ALYSSA Lane offers parking.
Does 8351 W ALYSSA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8351 W ALYSSA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8351 W ALYSSA Lane have a pool?
No, 8351 W ALYSSA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8351 W ALYSSA Lane have accessible units?
No, 8351 W ALYSSA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8351 W ALYSSA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8351 W ALYSSA Lane has units with dishwashers.
