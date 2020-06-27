8351 W ALYSSA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage tennis court volleyball court

This house has it all. Beautiful 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath with a 3 car garage in the upscale neighborhood of Westwing. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, big center island, butlers pantry that opens up to the family room. Game room to fit all needs, 20ft ceilings in entry, low maintenance front and backyard. Master bedroom is great size with double sinks, separate tub & shower and large walk-in closet. Great top rated school, shopping, restaurants and Lake Pleasant nearby. Neighborhood has hiking, tennis, skate boarding and volleyball courts.