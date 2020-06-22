All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

8331 W Maya Dr

8331 West Maya Drive · (623) 263-9157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8331 West Maya Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Westwing Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom + 2 bathroom home in Westwing. Near excellent schools, shopping, and entertainment. Home features formal dining and living room, family room with open island kitchen with upgraded cabinets and countertops. Black appliances--refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and range included. Washer and Dryer also included! Master suite has separate patio exit, dual sinks, separate tub and shower, and walk-in-closet. Easy to maintain desert landscaping in front with lush grass backyard and covered patio. Tile in all the right areas with carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout! 2-car garage with opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8331 W Maya Dr have any available units?
8331 W Maya Dr has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8331 W Maya Dr have?
Some of 8331 W Maya Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8331 W Maya Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8331 W Maya Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8331 W Maya Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8331 W Maya Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8331 W Maya Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8331 W Maya Dr does offer parking.
Does 8331 W Maya Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8331 W Maya Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8331 W Maya Dr have a pool?
No, 8331 W Maya Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8331 W Maya Dr have accessible units?
No, 8331 W Maya Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8331 W Maya Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8331 W Maya Dr has units with dishwashers.
