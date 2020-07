8250 W ELECTRA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

GORGEOUS FULLY FURNISHED 5BDRM/4BATH CUSTOMIZED HOME FEATURED ON CHANNEL 3 FOR BEAUTIFUL HOMES! CHERRYWOOD CABINETS T/O + BLT-IN CHERRYWOOD BOOKCASES W/DRAMATIC FLOOR TO CEILING 18FT STONE FRPL IN FMLY RM - CUSTOM WNDW TREATMENTS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS & VLTD CEILINGS T/O - GAS FRPL IN LIVING RM W/GLASS BLOCK + GAS FRPL IN MSTR BDRM W/SITTING RM & GENTLY BAYED WNDWS - MSTR BATHROOM W/JET TUB, GLASS BLOCK & WALK-IN CLOSET - BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN W/GRANITE CNTRTOPS & LRG KITCHEN ISLAND/BRKFAST BAR - UPSTAIRS GAME RM W/BLT-IN BOOKCASES & SEPARATE EXIT TO EXTENDED COVERED PATIO & DECK - BILTMORE TYPE AWNINGS ON BACK PATIO, FLAGSTONE & GORGEOUS LAGUNA PEBBLE-TECH POOL W/LRG ROCK WATERFALL - BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED GRASSY BCKYRD W/PLENTY OF ROOM TO ROAM! TOO MANY UPGRADES TO LIST - A MUST SEE!!!