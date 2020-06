Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH** **NEW CARPET** **NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES!!!** 3 Bed + 2.5 Bath + Upstairs Loft! Kitchen features BRAND NEW stainless steel oven/range, built-in microwave, and dishwasher, with granite counter-tops. Master Suite has walk-in closet, dual sinks, and separate tub / shower. Hall Bath also has dual sinks. Easy to maintain Desert Landscaping in both front and back! 2 Car Garage With Opener.