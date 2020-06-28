All apartments in Peoria
8205 West Clara Lane
Location

8205 West Clara Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Well kept 4 bedroom home in popular Fletcher Heights community just minutes from the 101, Arrowhead Mall, Sports
facilities, restaurants, shopping etc. Open floor-plan with travertine tile flooring, custom paint, fans throughout and a spacious master suite with private bathroom & walk-in closet. Ready for immediate move in!
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8205 W. Clara Ln. have any available units?
8205 W. Clara Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 8205 W. Clara Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
8205 W. Clara Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8205 W. Clara Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 8205 W. Clara Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8205 W. Clara Ln. offer parking?
No, 8205 W. Clara Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 8205 W. Clara Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8205 W. Clara Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8205 W. Clara Ln. have a pool?
No, 8205 W. Clara Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 8205 W. Clara Ln. have accessible units?
No, 8205 W. Clara Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 8205 W. Clara Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8205 W. Clara Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8205 W. Clara Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8205 W. Clara Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
