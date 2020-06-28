8205 W. Clara Ln.

Amenities

walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities

Well kept 4 bedroom home in popular Fletcher Heights community just minutes from the 101, Arrowhead Mall, Sports

facilities, restaurants, shopping etc. Open floor-plan with travertine tile flooring, custom paint, fans throughout and a spacious master suite with private bathroom & walk-in closet. Ready for immediate move in!

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.