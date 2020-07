Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to your new abode. Huge open family home with formal Living and Dining Rooms, Kitchen for entertainment with upgraded granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, Dual Ovens, separate breakfast area with adjoining Family room, extended Master Bedroom with backyard access, dual sinks and large walk-in closets. Backyard to entertain your guests with extended covered patio, attached Gazebo for outdoor entertainment. Mature fruit trees plus more.