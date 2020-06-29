All apartments in Peoria
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8132 West Marco Polo Road
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

8132 West Marco Polo Road

8132 West Marco Polo Road · No Longer Available
Location

8132 West Marco Polo Road, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4BR / 2BA ~ GORGEOUS!! ~~ BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS HOME ~ OPEN FLOOR PLAN!
Beardsley & 83rd Ave 85382 (Fletcher Heights)
BEAUTIFUL ~ 4 BR, 2 BA 1700 Sq Ft Single Family House near 83rd/Beardsley.

The location is in a very safe and secure, quiet neighborhood (Fletcher Heights). Peoria school district - excellent schools nearby. Close to all kinds of shopping and easy access to the 101 Fwy.

House appears in EXCELLENT condition! It is super clean and new looking! Appliances include a stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. The house has a SPACIOUS and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. It has ceiling fans in every room; 2-car garage, nice covered patio and desert landscaping.

If interested, please call show contact info for more info and showing.
Address is: 8132 W Marco Polo Rd, Peoria, AZ
Available: December 25 2019.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/peoria-az?lid=12967843

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5468104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8132 West Marco Polo Road have any available units?
8132 West Marco Polo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8132 West Marco Polo Road have?
Some of 8132 West Marco Polo Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8132 West Marco Polo Road currently offering any rent specials?
8132 West Marco Polo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8132 West Marco Polo Road pet-friendly?
No, 8132 West Marco Polo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8132 West Marco Polo Road offer parking?
Yes, 8132 West Marco Polo Road offers parking.
Does 8132 West Marco Polo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8132 West Marco Polo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8132 West Marco Polo Road have a pool?
No, 8132 West Marco Polo Road does not have a pool.
Does 8132 West Marco Polo Road have accessible units?
No, 8132 West Marco Polo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8132 West Marco Polo Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8132 West Marco Polo Road has units with dishwashers.

