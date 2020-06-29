8132 West Marco Polo Road

Amenities

4BR / 2BA ~ GORGEOUS!! ~~ BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS HOME ~ OPEN FLOOR PLAN!

Beardsley & 83rd Ave 85382 (Fletcher Heights)

BEAUTIFUL ~ 4 BR, 2 BA 1700 Sq Ft Single Family House near 83rd/Beardsley.



The location is in a very safe and secure, quiet neighborhood (Fletcher Heights). Peoria school district - excellent schools nearby. Close to all kinds of shopping and easy access to the 101 Fwy.



House appears in EXCELLENT condition! It is super clean and new looking! Appliances include a stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. The house has a SPACIOUS and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. It has ceiling fans in every room; 2-car garage, nice covered patio and desert landscaping.



If interested, please call show contact info for more info and showing.

Address is: 8132 W Marco Polo Rd, Peoria, AZ

Available: December 25 2019.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/peoria-az?lid=12967843



No Pets Allowed



