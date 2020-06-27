All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8066 W MISSION Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8066 W MISSION Lane
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

8066 W MISSION Lane

8066 West Mission Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8066 West Mission Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Light and bright super nice 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, tile floors thru-out. All 3 bedrooms have great room's sizes with walk-in closets. Double sinks in the master bedroom with light and open flow. two tone paint, carpet, lights, fan and newer stainless steel appliances. Popular floor plan with breakfast bar, large inside laundry room with storage storage. Low maintenance front yard and back yard landscaping with citrus trees. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8066 W MISSION Lane have any available units?
8066 W MISSION Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8066 W MISSION Lane have?
Some of 8066 W MISSION Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8066 W MISSION Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8066 W MISSION Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8066 W MISSION Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8066 W MISSION Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8066 W MISSION Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8066 W MISSION Lane offers parking.
Does 8066 W MISSION Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8066 W MISSION Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8066 W MISSION Lane have a pool?
No, 8066 W MISSION Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8066 W MISSION Lane have accessible units?
No, 8066 W MISSION Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8066 W MISSION Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8066 W MISSION Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College